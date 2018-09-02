Food banks teams up with MU to "sack hunger"

COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will collect donations outside of the stadium Saturday as part of its annual "Sack Hunger" event.

The University of Missouri teamed up with the food bank to give the community an opportunity to donate non-perishable items.

Donors are asked to bring three canned good in exchange for a five dollar ticket voucher, which is good toward a general admission ticket.

In addition to collecting canned goods, the Missouri Pork Association and Missouri Credit Union agreed to donate $100 every time Missouri's defense gets a sack throughout the season.

Michael Yetman is the special projects coordinator and said the food bank is going to keep track of the sacks all season long.

"People can keep track online with the sack tracker," Yetman said. "It's a really unique thing to do."