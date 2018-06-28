Food Court Restaurants Closed, Roaches and Contamination Blamed

COLUMBIA - Famous Cajun Grill and Stir Fry 88 are closed at the Columbia Mall after the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services found various health code violations. The health report lists 19 violations including cross contamination, soiled appliances, and roaches.

Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services' Kala Gunier said the restaurants must pass a second health code inspection in order to reopen.

"As long as food contact services are cleaned, they've contacted a pest control operator to come in and assess a plan of action on how they're going to remedy this current situation, some education on foods being held improperly, at the incorrect temperatures, and safe food handling practices, they should be able to re-open" Gunier said.

Gunier also said other restaurants could also have health code violations because all the restaurants in the mall's food court share space. The health department inspects the restaurants routinely and recommends pest control services.

Gunier said she expects the restaurants will meet inspection requirements and the department will re-issue permits by the end of the day Tuesday.

