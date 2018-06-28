Food For Families Kicks Off

KOMU is partnering with the Central Missouri Food Bank for the 9th annual "Food For Families" food drive.

KOMU, along with the Zimmer Radio Group and the Central Missouri Food Bank, will be at HyVee locations in Jefferson City, Columbia, and Osage Beach on different Fridays throughout the month of May to encourage citizens to make a financial donation or a food donation.

"What we then do is we will take the food that we have purchased, or food that's donated through a food drive and we will give it out to a network of 145 hunger relief organizations in 33 counties in central and northeast Missouri," said Peggy Kirkpatrick of the Central Missouri Food Bank. "People don't realize how important their support is. With their support, they're helping us feed more than 80,000 people per month."

But 20,000 people per month are still going hungry in mid-Missouri.

"The most valuable thing, right off the bat is that people do something," said Kirkpatrick.

Even the smallest donation can make a big difference.