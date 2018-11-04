Food For Those In Need

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two organizations are teaming up to deliver thousands of pounds of food to the needy in St. Louis today. New Life Evangelistic Center and Feed the Children are in charge of the effort.The Reverend Larry Rice is holding a news conference at 9:30 this morning to talk about hunger and homelessness as the holidays approach, and how to help those in need.