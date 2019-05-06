Food Network show attempts to save Columbia restaurant McLanks

COLUMBIA - McLanks restaurant in Columbia is getting some big time help this Sunday and Monday from Food Network's "Restaurant: Impossible."

Chef Robert Irvine goes to restaurants across the country and in two days, with a $10,000 budget, attempts to turn things around.

The TV show is using local volunteers to help renovate the restaurant in the two-day time frame.

Mid-Missourians could sign up for different shifts on May 5 and May 6, according to a press release sent to KOMU.

The press release said, "Skilled contractors, electricians, plumbers, upholsters’ and painters are invited to help and donate their time, but those of all skill sets and skill levels are encouraged to volunteer as well."

Space will be limited to the volunteers who registered by the May 2 deadline.

On Tuesday, volunteers worked with the "Restaurant: Impossible" crew to do some wood-working, painting and taking all of the old furniture out of the restaurant.

When all the work is done, there will be a grand reopening at McLanks on Paris Road. To be there, people had to register by email before May 2.