Food Pantry Moving

Volunteers at the Boonville Food Pantry are passionate about serving the needy. So when they found out the basement of the church they used for the food pantry would no longer be available, they decided to do something.

The pantry needs to move by December, and volunteers worked on ways they can reopen the food bank by January.

"So one of the biggest things has been the logistics. I can't stand on the street corner and hand out food. I've got to have a place to put it," explained Marsha Goodin, a food pantry volunteer.

Volunteers have secured the Old Rabbit Hutch Restaraunt building in downtown Boonville.

"Having a permanent home for our food bank here in town would give us the ability to serve our needy folks, those who are in need of food, more often," explained Bob Duesdieker, a Boonville pastor.

The new downtown location is not far from the original location at Santa Fe Trail Baptist Church, where it has been for the last 10 years.

Volunteers do have concerns about the new site, though.

The pantry provides food for about 200 families per month in Cooper County. Volunteers hope this number will grow once they move.

Issues talked about at Monday evening's meeting included electing a board of directors, naming the new pantry, and deciding when it would be open.