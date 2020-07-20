Food Truck Friday created to boost local businesses

2 days 15 hours 26 minutes ago Friday, July 17 2020 Jul 17, 2020 Friday, July 17, 2020 6:40:00 PM CDT July 17, 2020 in News
By: Joey Miller, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA —Columbia residents came out to Shepard Park on Friday evening to support local food trucks. 

Food Truck Friday began May 2 and began featuring different food trucks every week starting on May 22.

A neighborhood Facebook group got together at the beginning of the statewide COVID-19 shutdown to plan a weekly event to help food trucks throughout the pandemic.

The events were set up to help small businesses as well as a way for the neighborhood to see each other at a safe distance.

"It gives people a chance to visit with each other," said Jennifer Roberts, a member of the Facebook group. "Even though they're six feet apart, it's still very meaningful."

Wrap it Up is a new food truck in Columbia that opened just before the pandemic hit. When the statewide shutdown began, it had to temporarily close just weeks after opening.

"We first opened up in March, beginning of March," owner Aletha Norvell said. "We had a couple events and then we were shut down. We were shutdown for six weeks."

Aletha and Larry Norvell are the owners of the truck and ran the truck themselves at Friday's event. 

"This is our first time here," Aletha Norvell said. "They called us and invited us out tonight."

Norvell says they've been doing lunches and small events like Food Truck Friday to adapt to the lack of bigger food truck events that were cancelled.

"At the beginning of the year, we had festivals to go to, but, you know, everything's been cancelled due to COVID-19," Aletha Norvell said. "We had to make some adjustments."

People in the Shepard Boulevard neighborhood typically walk, drive or bike to Shepard Park to take food home while supporting local food trucks during the pandemic. 

"Particularly, in this time, you need to support your local businesses," Roger Caffey, a neighborhood resident at the event, said. "It's very important to keep everybody economically going."

Aletha Norvell says the community support has been crucial for her new food truck to stay in business.

"It's a small business, you know, and it's how we make our livelihood," she said. "We just need them. We need the customers to survive."

Roberts says there are plans in place for more Food Truck Friday events in the Shepard Boulevard Community. The event typically begins from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More News

Grid
List

Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Free testing in Macon County
Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Free testing in Macon County
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, July 20 2020 Jul 20, 2020 Monday, July 20, 2020 8:58:00 AM CDT July 20, 2020 in News

East bound I-70 shut down after semi collision
East bound I-70 shut down after semi collision
COLUMBIA - East bound lanes of I-70 were shut down Sunday night after a semi- truck collision. According to... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, July 20 2020 Jul 20, 2020 Monday, July 20, 2020 5:46:00 AM CDT July 20, 2020 in News

Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
COLUMBIA - Sunday's early evening sky was filled with a thunderstorm that changed the sky into an ocean view. No,... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, July 19 2020 Jul 19, 2020 Sunday, July 19, 2020 7:34:00 PM CDT July 19, 2020 in Weather

Two years since Missouri duck boat tragedy
Two years since Missouri duck boat tragedy
COLUMBIA - Sunday marks two years since the duck boat tragedy in Branson killed 17 people. The boat sank... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, July 19 2020 Jul 19, 2020 Sunday, July 19, 2020 6:19:00 PM CDT July 19, 2020 in News

Census takers to start visiting local households
Census takers to start visiting local households
COLUMBIA - The U.S. Census Bureau has announced that census takers will start to go to households who have not... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, July 19 2020 Jul 19, 2020 Sunday, July 19, 2020 5:40:00 PM CDT July 19, 2020 in News

Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri reports 846 new cases of COVID-19
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri reports 846 new cases of COVID-19
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, July 19 2020 Jul 19, 2020 Sunday, July 19, 2020 4:25:53 PM CDT July 19, 2020 in News

CPD and roll carts expected to be addressed at Monday's City Council meeting
CPD and roll carts expected to be addressed at Monday's City Council meeting
COLUMBIA- Multiple speakers are scheduled to address the Columbia City Council on Monday, June 20. On the agenda , five... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, July 19 2020 Jul 19, 2020 Sunday, July 19, 2020 2:14:00 PM CDT July 19, 2020 in News

Fires set, fences moved: Police call Portland protest a riot
Fires set, fences moved: Police call Portland protest a riot
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say protesters broke into a building, set it on fire and started dumpster fires late... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, July 19 2020 Jul 19, 2020 Sunday, July 19, 2020 1:27:22 PM CDT July 19, 2020 in News

Here are all the battlefronts TikTok is currently fighting on
Here are all the battlefronts TikTok is currently fighting on
(CNN) -- In just three years since its launch outside of China, TikTok's popularity has skyrocketed. The video-sharing social... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, July 19 2020 Jul 19, 2020 Sunday, July 19, 2020 12:45:49 PM CDT July 19, 2020 in News

As pandemic surges, election officials seek poll workers
As pandemic surges, election officials seek poll workers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State and local election officials across the country are trying to recruit younger workers to staff... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, July 19 2020 Jul 19, 2020 Sunday, July 19, 2020 10:10:56 AM CDT July 19, 2020 in News

Parson says pardon likely if St. Louis couple charged
Parson says pardon likely if St. Louis couple charged
O'FALLON (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has told a radio host that based on what he knows now, it's... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 19 2020 Jul 19, 2020 Sunday, July 19, 2020 9:13:00 AM CDT July 19, 2020 in News

Morgan County Health Center masks up the Versailles community
Morgan County Health Center masks up the Versailles community
VERSAILLES - The Morgan County Health Center in Versailles helped pass out over 300 masks for free to the Versailles... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 Saturday, July 18, 2020 5:31:00 PM CDT July 18, 2020 in Top Stories

Kansas City mayor proposes public dashboard for police
Kansas City mayor proposes public dashboard for police
KANSAS CITY — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he wants to put statistics about the city’s police force... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 Saturday, July 18, 2020 12:58:04 PM CDT July 18, 2020 in News

Branson pushes back mask ordinance after debate wades into conspiracy theories
Branson pushes back mask ordinance after debate wades into conspiracy theories
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Missouri tourist town of Branson postponed a vote on whether to impose a mask ordinance... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 Saturday, July 18, 2020 12:55:47 PM CDT July 18, 2020 in News

Cyclists, skaters plan protest in Columbia for Saturday evening
Cyclists, skaters plan protest in Columbia for Saturday evening
COLUMBIA - Cyclists, skaters and anyone with wheels are rolling down Columbia streets in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 Saturday, July 18, 2020 12:50:00 PM CDT July 18, 2020 in News

John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80
John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80
ATLANTA — John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 Saturday, July 18, 2020 11:42:00 AM CDT July 18, 2020 in News

Kansas dog makes 50-mile trek to her old home in Missouri
Kansas dog makes 50-mile trek to her old home in Missouri
LAWSON, Mo. (AP) — A dog named Cleo who disappeared from her home in Kansas earlier this month turned up... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 Saturday, July 18, 2020 11:33:43 AM CDT July 18, 2020 in News

Nikki McGruder named MU Health Care director of diversity and inclusion
Nikki McGruder named MU Health Care director of diversity and inclusion
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Nikki McGruder, director of the Inclusive Impact Institute, will become the director of diversity and inclusion... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 Saturday, July 18, 2020 11:25:25 AM CDT July 18, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
10am 78°
11am 78°
12pm 78°
1pm 80°