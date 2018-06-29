Food Truck Teaches Skills for Those in Need

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The food truck that travels around the St. Louis area is known for its sweets - gooey butter bars, rocky road cupcakes.

In fact, it serves a higher purpose - providing job training for people with head injuries and disorders such as autism.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch officials at the Center for Head Injury Services came up with the idea after the economy soured in 2008. The economic collapse made it even more difficult to find work for those with disabilities.

Destination Desserts was born.

The business, a nonprofit, began in 2012 with help from grants from the Kessler Foundation and Developmental Disabilities Resources. It sold 15,000 dozen cookies to corporations and others that first winter, and officially hit the streets a little over a year ago.