Foot chase leads to Columbia arrest

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said it arrested a man after a foot chase Friday night.

Detectives received a call and went to the Ultra Mart convenience store parking lot on 2102 Paris Road.

According to the police, when detectives arrived, they identified Clezell Reynolds, who had several warrants out for his arrest.

Officers said Reynolds ran away when the detectives tried to make contact with him. After a short foot pursuit, the Columbia Police arrested Reynolds at 10:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of Heriford Road.

Detectives said they found a bag of cocaine and a bag of marijuana near where Reynolds was arrested.

Reynolds was arrested for possession of controlled substance, felony resisting arrest and a misdemeanor warrant out of Randolph County. Reynolds' bond totals $12,000.