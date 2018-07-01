Football Coach Charged in Missouri Girl's Death

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A middle-school football coach has been charged with first-degree murder in the abduction and death of a 10-year-old girl in southwest Missouri.

Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson filed criminal charges late Wednesday afternoon against 45-year-old Craig Michael Wood of Springfield.

He is charged with grabbing fourth-grader Hailey Owens off a neighborhood street on Tuesday afternoon, just blocks from her home.

Wood was arrested and jailed Tuesday night in connection with the girl's death but not initially charged. A body believed to be that of the missing girl was found Wednesday at a Springfield home owned by Wood.

Wood has worked for the Springfield School District since 1998 as a substitute teacher, coach and teacher's aide. Police say he and the girl apparently didn't know each other.