Football fans pack downtown bars for MU game

COLUMBIA- A sea of black and gold took over many downtown bars on Saturday afternoon as football fans cheered on the MU Tigers from afar.

Many fans arrived early and stayed late to watch the team take on Alabama. Although the SEC Championship game was taking place miles away in Atlanta, MU fans who stayed in Columbia still felt part of the excitement.

"Being in Atlanta would be fun but Columbia is where Mizzou is from so I'm just so happy to be celebrating here," fan Renee Fleddermann said.

The crowd at Harpo's Bar & Grill kept spirits high by singing along to the fight song during the game's commercial breaks.

"Coming to Harpo's is like a tradition," fan Kendall Farnsworth said. "I'm absolutely feeling the energy and positivity and this is the only place to be to watch Mizzou beat Alabama."

The positivity quickly turned to frustration as Alabama scored three times in the fourth quarter. The final score of the game was 42-13.