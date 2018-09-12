Football to Hold Camp, Spring Game April 30

JEFFERSON CITY - Head Football Coach Mike Jones and the Lincoln University football coaches and players will hold a football camp that will take place Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m-12 p.m. at Dwight T. Reed Stadium. Jones, his coaching staff and players will host the spring football camp for kids in second through eighth grade.

Participants will receive a camp T-shirt, free admission to the spring game that will follow at 2 p.m. and recognition during halftime of the game.

The cost is $10 per child and you can register by April 22 at the YMCA- Firley, Knowles or West facilities or online at www.jcymca.org, Jefferson City Parks & Recreation- 427 Monroe or online at www.jeffcitymo.org/parks. Please call 761-9003 for more information.

The Blue Tigers will open spring practices beginning on Friday, April 8 and will run a total of 13 practices before the spring game.

The brochure can be found by clicking here or by looking for the "Football Camp Brochure" link on the right side of the football page.