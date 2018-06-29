Footprints in Snow Lead to Burglary Suspects

EDINA (AP) - Two men are facing burglary charges in rural northeast Missouri after police tracked them down from footprints in the snow.

The Quincy (Ill.) Herald-Whig reports that 46-year-old Kenneth Floyd of Moberly and 20-year-old Richard Elder of Edina are charged with felony burglary, stealing and other counts following their arrest last week. Both men are jailed on $25,000 bond.

An Edina home was burglarized on March 4. Thieves broke in through a kitchen window and took up to $4,000 in cash.

Knox County deputy Carl Knoche noticed two sets of footprints leading to another home on the same street. That's where he found the two suspects. Officers say they found the stolen money there, some of it beneath a kitchen stove.