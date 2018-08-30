For Columbia provides service and fun for residents

COLUMBIA — Children of all ages, along with their families, gathered in the Auburn Hills neighborhood to take part in For Columbia's day of service.

For Columbia is an organization made up of 48 churches that serves groups of people who are chronically poor, elderly, living in a single-parent household, or are disabled.

The Site Leader for Saturday's event, Shawna Neuner, said the most important part of the service events are bringing communities together.

"Nothing is more important than community," Neuner said. "As we spend time together, we get to fellowship with eachother."

For Columbia cleaned up the neighborhood, hosted a barbecue for the neighborhood and had fun activities for the children in the area.

Nikiyah Fultz, 8, and Aveah Abbott,10, said their favorite activity was the cake walk.

"We got to walk around and if our number was called, then we got a prize," Fultz said. Abbott said she was one of the people lucky enough to win.

Camiah Jones and Dion Calhoun, both 8, said they enjoyed the bounce house and being able to hang outside the most.

"I'm having a lot of fun with my friends," Calhoun said.

Neuner said every year the location of the organization's event is different. This is the third year the organization has had a service event.

"The kids need more activities to do over here so the police department partnered with the city recently to put in a basketball goal," she said.

Neuner said the group painted lines on the basketball court and they also painted a four square court. She said they partnered with Academy Sports to get the children new sports equipment as well.