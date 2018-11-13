Forbes ranks State Tech high among two-year technical schools in U.S.

LINN- Forbes Magazine named State Technical College of Missouri as the third best two-year trade school in the country.

"I suspect many people don’t recognize we have one of the very best technical colleges in the country in Linn, MO," State Tech President Dr. Shawn Strong said in a press release.

Post-graduation success, affordability, completion or graduation success and student experience were all factors in how the schools were ranked.

"The methodology Forbes used in their ranking aligns well to our strengths; our high retention and graduation rates, affordability, and the salaries of our graduates. These are all areas where State Tech excels," Strong said.