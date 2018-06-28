Ford Plant Approves Agreement

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

CLAYCOMO (AP) - 69 percent of United Auto Workers at the Ford plant in Claycomo overwhelmingly approved a four-year labor agreement yesterday. The union did not reveal the number of votes cast. Local 249 Pres. Jim Stoufer says the union looks forward to turning Ford Motor Company around. Under the deal, the Claycomo plant will get a new body shop. It also is guaranteed production of the new generation F-150 pickup and the Escape, Mariner and Mazda Tribute through their life cycles. A majority of Ford workers must approve the contract before it can take effect. Voting is taking place at dozens of plants across the country. It's expected to be completed by tomorrow or Wednesday.