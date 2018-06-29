Ford Recalls Three Models

NEW YORK - Three Ford models are being recalled for problems in the steering shaft, which leads to a loss of steering control.

The recall is in effect for any Ford Crown Victoria, Mercury Grand Marquis and Lincoln Town Car made from 2005 to 2011.

Ford issued the recall for the following states: Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

About 370,000 cars have been recalled "due to potential corrosion to their steering shaft that may result in loss of steering," according to The Associated Press.

No one has reported injuries or incidents of complete loss of steering.

Owners in states other than those involved in the recall can get preventative inspections. Owners in states that are involved in the recall should take their car to a dealership. It will be examined and necessary parts will be replaced.