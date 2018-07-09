Ford's Model T Cars Make a Stop in Fulton

FULTON - 75 Ford Model T cars visited Fulton Saturday, rounding out a week-long tour of Missouri. The cars stopped at the Winston Churchill Museum and the Auto World Museum, where members of the Model T club and the community viewed them.

One Model T club member told KOMU the Model T is considered America's first affordable car. Ford started producing them in 1908. They can travel as fast as 35 miles per hour. Car owners from over 20 states traveled to Missouri for this week. They had to drive on backroads due to the cars' speed limitations.

Bob Stone, the event organizer, said he considers keeping up old cars a hobby. He said Model Ts make people smile, and they often wave at him when he's driving his Model T around town.