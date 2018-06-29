Forecasters Downgrade Missouri River flooding

KANSAS CITY - The National Weather Service is downgrading flood projections along the Missouri River.

In Jefferson City, the river is expected to crest Saturday afternoon at less than a foot above flood stage, a 2.5-foot drop from earlier projections.

Later Saturday, the river is forecast to crest around 2 feet above flood stage in Boonville, about 3 feet lower than initially projected. By Sunday night, Hermann is forecast to surpass flood stage by about 5 feet - also 3 feet lower than earlier projections.

Forecasters say the river also will be in flood stage in Glasgow, Chamois, Washington, St. Charles and Gasconade. Road closures and minor crop flooding are expected.

Meanwhile, the river level is falling above Kansas City as the crest moves downstream.