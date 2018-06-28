Forecasters Expect Spring Snowfall

While residents prepared for snow, the Missouri Department of Transportation prepared for the worst.

"Today we've been busy putting on our snow plows, putting in our salt spreaders on the backs of our trucks to be ready for it," said MoDOT's Alan Trampe. "Our equipment has been tested throughout the winter, and we know it's in good working order."

And, Trampe said, the state's road salt supply won't be a problem.

"This year's been a very mild winter," he noted. "And we haven't used hardly any salt, which is good for us and for the taxpayers because salt is very expensive."

Trampe said salt costs $40 a ton in summer, but rises to $42 a ton in winter.

The last time mid-Missouri had snow was last December. Monday night's forecast called for about four inches.

"Usually a slushy snow will push pretty easy," added Trampe. "We won't have the problems with the freezing rain and stuff. But, you really don't know until they happen."

Trampe said MoDOT sent crews home early on Monday, so they could return to work a 12-hour shift.