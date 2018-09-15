Foreclosure Concerns

in News Source:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A new study suggests that urban and minority communities are seeing huge losses of wealth due to foreclosures. The group ACORN will announce details of its study at 10 a.m. today at St. Louis City Hall. ACORN says in a news release that unless action is taken, the St. Louis area could see losses of more than 280 million dollars. The group cites concern over ever-increased adjustable rate mortgages. Mayor Francis Slay is also encouraging lenders and services to modify adjustable rate mortgates into fixed rate mortgages.