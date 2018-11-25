Former administrator sentenced for stealing around $227,000

By: Joe Ward, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY- The former administrator of the Pettis County Ambulance District was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for embezzling more than $227,000 from the district.

Michael Paul Gardner of Sedalia was sentenced to two years in federal prison without parole, according to a news release. Gardner must also pay $227,649 in restitution to the ambulance district.

Gardner was arrested on March 29, 2017 and plead guilty to bank fraud on Dec. 14, 2017.

Gardner admitted he forged board members' signatures on 44 checks totaling $123,721. He also admitted he received $103,928 in unapproved payroll expenses from 2015 to 2017. 

Two board members of the ambulance district went to the Sedalia Police Department on March 24, 2017 with suspicious checks and financial transactions made by Gardner.

The board had been notified by Central Bank of Sedalia that there was suspicious activity on the district's bank accounts.

Gardner admitted to investigators he had been forging board members' signatures on checkS payable to himself or to T.R., then depositing them into either his or her personal bank accounts.

