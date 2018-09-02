Former AFL-CIO leader joins Missouri labor agency

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The former president of the Missouri AFL-CIO has joined the labor department in Gov. Jay Nixon's administration.

A department spokesman says Hugh McVey has been hired as a liaison and coordinator for the Division of Employment Security. He is to work with local communities to address their workforce needs, lead "rapid response" meetings for workers who have been laid off and serve as a liaison to the U.S. Department of Labor.

McVey retired last week after 17 years as president of the Missouri AFL-CIO.

The labor organization chose Mike Louis as its new president. Jake Hummel, a St. Louis Democrat who is the minority leader of the Missouri House, was chosen as the secretary-treasurer for the union.