Former All-American Nick Marable Takes Gold Medal in Bulgaria

COLUMBIA - Missouri wrestling alumnus Nick Marable won the Gold medal at 163 pounds for the U.S. men's freestyle wrestling team at the Dan Kolov International Tournament in Bulgaria.

Marable posted four wins in the tournament for the U.S. He defeated Macedonia's Goran Atanasov 3-0 to start the day. Marable continued his march toward the championship by taking down Bulgaria's Miroslav Kirov 1-0 in overtime. Mongolia's Unurbat Purevjav was the next Marable victim; falling to the former Tiger two-time All-American 3-0. Marable took home the gold in the championship bout 3-0 over Turkey's Batuhan Demiricin to post a perfect 4-0 record.

Marable excelled in his four seasons (2006-2010) at Missouri. He ranks eighth all-time in career victories with 116 and also holds the third highest career winning percentage in school history. Marable was named the program's Most Outstanding Wrestler in 2008, en route to a third place finish at the NCAA Championships.

Marable is currently serving as the Tiger's Assistant Strength and Conditioning coach. He has coached for the team for three seasons.