Former and Current Tiger Players Put On Football Camp

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Speed, strength, and agility...that's what these kids got to learn through the watchful eyes of some skilled current and former Tigers.

"My favorite part was trying to stop a few of these kids from scoring, but they've got moves and I learned a few things,'' said junior wide receiver Jerrel Jackson.

Former Mizzou defensive end Lorenzo Williams hosted the football camp with the help of some old friends.

"I've been coming every year since he's had it, and i've had fun and it's been a great experience," said former Tiger and current Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jeremy Maclin.

"We mainly do it to give back to charity, me and my friends like to do it cause it's like a family reunion kinda deal," added Williams, "the money this camp raises all goes towards the Childrens Miracle Network which helps fund hospitals across the country."

Aside from skills and drills, "Zo's" camp tries to teach kids life lessons.

"We all understand that football can open up plenty of doors for you, but there's so many steps and we wanna focus on giving them great advice about education and school, and taking accountability," said former Missouri running back Tony Temple, "we like to give them encouraging words about education and staying in school."

These Tigers not only gave back to charity, but helped develop possible future Tigers.