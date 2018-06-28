Former Auditor Says Office Needs More Power

Jim Antonio was Missouri auditor from 1978 to 1984. He said auditors as far back as Kit Bond in the early 1970s have been fighting governors over whether auditors can review the effectiveness of department programs. Antonio also told the panel Bond fought Gov. Warren Hearnes over performance audits, then Bond fought Auditor John Ashcroft after Bond become governor. The Senate panel heard testimony on a proposed constitutional amendment to give the auditor the authority for performance audits. Auditor Claire McCaskill has argued with Gov. Blunt over her attempts to examine revenue department records.