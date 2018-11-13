Former bank executive sentenced for SBA and FHA fraud case

JEFFERSON CITY- A former bank vice president was sentenced Tuesday afternoon for leading a $4.1 million conspiracy to defraud the Small Business Administration. Delong was also sentenced for participating in an unrelated $18.2 million scheme to defraud the federal government, specifically the FHA.

Delong pleaded guilty in 2014 to his role in the first conspiracy. While on bond for that offense, the 51-year-old pleaded guilty to an unrelated case in December 2015 for possessing and expressing a forged security as part of another scheme.

Delong has been in federal custody since his bond was revoked in November 2014.

Delong was sentenced to three years in federal prison for his involvement in the SBA fraud and two years in federal prison for his involvement in the FHA fraud; both to be served concurrently.