Former Boone County clerk Taylor Burks to get new job

JEFFERSON CITY - Former Boone County clerk Taylor Burks will be starting a new job as the next Division of Labor Standards Director.

The county clerk was appointed by former Gov. Eric Greitens when Wendy Noren left the job for health reasons. Burks was defeated in the 2018 election by Democrat Brianna Lennon, who was sworn in to the job Monday.

Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Director Anna Hui announced Burks new job on the same day. Burks will start his position on Jan. 14.

Hui said Burks "brings a depth of executive, operational, and personnel leadership knowledge, and I look forward to working with him in this position."

Burks has a Bachelor of Science in Justice Systems and master's degrees in Administrative Leadership and Accounting, according to a news release. He has also worked for the University of Missouri System, and served in the U.S. Navy.

The release said the Division of Labor Standards helps employers follow Missouri's labor laws.