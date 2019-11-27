Former Boone County detention officer arrested for child pornography

FULTON - A now former detention officer with the Boone County Sheriff's Office has been arrested on suspicion of possessing and promoting child pornography.

Kevin Downey, 33, is at the Callaway County jail as of Wednesday afternoon. He was arrested around 9 a.m. in Fulton.

According to a press release, the Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Task force members, along with Fulton police and Callaway sheriff's deputies, served a search warrant in the 900 block of State Street. They reported finding evidence of child pornography and arrested Downey.

The press release said Downey worked as a detention officer in Boone County for six years. His employment has been terminated.