Former Boy Scout Leader to Stand Trial for Exploitation

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - A jury trial has been scheduled in Boone County for a former Boy Scout camp leader accused of using a fake online identity to trick underage victims into sharing nude photos.

The Hannibal Courier-Post reports the trial for Ian Francis Burow is scheduled for Jan. 23 in Columbia.

Burow faces charges including sexual exploitation of a minor. The charges involve six victims and cover a period from December 2010 to August 2011. Another charge of producing child pornography involves a seventh minor.

Boone County investigators said Burow used a fake Facebook identity and sought his victims' cooperation by offering nude photos of a girl.

Burow's lawyer Christopher Slusher has said Burow has pleaded not guilty.