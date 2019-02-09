Former Bruin Named to Allstate Good Works Team

ATHENS, GA - Georgia tight end and Rock Bridge alum Aron White is one of the eleven Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) players nationwide named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team on Tuesday and is one of the most prestigious honors in college football.

For 20 years the award, which is administered by the American Football Coaches Association, has recognized a select group of college football players committed to making a difference in their communities. Georgia leads the nation in Good Works team honorees. White is the Bulldogs' 13th selection since the award's inception in 1992.

"We're all very proud of Aron and his accomplishments as a football player, student and citizen," head coach Mark Richt. "Aron is a great representative of our program, and this honor is well deserved. He joins a great list of former Bulldogs who have earned this recognition. I think it speaks volumes about the quality of our players that the University of Georgia leads the nation in the number of Good Works Team members."

The 6-4, 239-pound, fifth-year senior and Columbia native participates in numerous community service projects including visits to Camps Sunshine and Kudzu, participating in the MLK Day of Service, assisting with Habitat for Humanity, visiting with patients at Egleston Children's Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital, playing in the Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer Golf Tournament and visiting with local youth at elementary schools and the Boys & Girls Club.

White has taken part in additional service projects with his fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha.

"I'm extremely honored to be a part of such an elite group of guys," White said. "The AFCA and Allstate only choose 11 (FBS) football players in the nation. I've very honored and blessed to be a part of that group. Coach Richt has done a great job of giving us ample opportunities to give back. That's something that he believes in and I think it reflects in a lot of the activities of my teammates and myself. It's really important to give back when you do have things or when you are blessed with a position where people look up to you. When I was younger, there were people who came by and spoke to me and it meant a lot to me and really resonated. I took something from it. Setting a good example for young people means the world to me. "

White received his bachelor's degree in Management with a minor in African-American studies last December and was chosen as the student commencement speaker for the undergraduate fall semester graduation ceremonies. He is currently pursuing a master's degree in Sport Management and also is a student-athlete representative on the UGA Athletic Board for 2011-12.