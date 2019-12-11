Former Camden County deputy turns self in on child porn charges

COLUMBIA - A former Camden County deputy turned himself in Thursday on charges of child pornography, child molestation and stalking.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Leonard J. Wilson surrendered to authorities at the Miller County Sheriff's Office in Tuscumbia around 10:30 p.m. Wilson posted bond about an hour later using a bonding agency.

An arrest warrant was issued for Wilson on Oct. 25 for felony charges of possessing child pornography and fourth-degree child molestation, as well as two misdemeanors of providing pornographic material to minors and second-degree stalking.