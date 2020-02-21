Former Camden County's Sheriff's deputy sentenced in federal court

JEFFERSON CITY - Leonard Jerome Wilson, 41, a former Camden County Sheriff's deputy, was sentenced to 8 years of federal prison without parole on Thursday for receiving child pornography. He was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release following his jail time.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Wilson was required to surrender his officer license and enter guilty pleas in two other related cases.

He previously pleaded guilty on October 17, 2019. He was employed as Camden County Sherriff's deputy at the time of the offenses.

During an internal investigation for allegations of sexual misconduct and behavior while he was both on and off duty, deputies obtained a tablet and two cell phones used by Wilson.

One of the phones contained an SD card with 18 images of child pornography and 49 images of child erotica. All of the images were of infant, toddler, and prepubescent children.