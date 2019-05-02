Former Carthage rehabilitation center worker sentenced

1 year 4 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, December 12 2017 Dec 12, 2017 Tuesday, December 12, 2017 10:38:59 AM CST December 12, 2017 in News
By: The Associated Press

CARTHAGE (AP) — A former employee of a Carthage rehabilitation center was sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing more than $44,000 from center residents.

A judge sentenced 41-year-old Kristi Metcalf Monday for receiving stolen property and abuse of a health care recipient. Three other counts of financial abuse were dismissed.

The Joplin Globe reported the judge ordered Metcalf to pay $44,561 in restitution to center residents and another $15,370 to the state to cover the costs of prosecuting the case.

Metcalf worked at the Carthage Health and Rehabilitation Center from March 2008 through July 2012. A state investigator testified at an earlier hearing that she found 244 suspicious cash withdrawals from the trust accounts of four residents at the center and one suspicious check withdrawal.

