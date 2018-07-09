Former Cemetery Owner Pleads Guilty in Tax Case

JOPLIN (AP) - The former owner of Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery in Joplin admitted that he did not pay more than $1.1 million in payroll taxes. Forty-four-year-old Gregory E. Crocker of Joplin pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to failing to turn over to the federal government the taxes deducted from his employees' paychecks from March 2002 to March 2010. The Joplin Globe reports that Crocker faces up to five years in prison without parole, plus a fine of up to $250,000 and an order of restitution. The 80-year-old cemetery currently is owned by Gary and Donna Hall of Galena, Kan. Crocker borrowed money from Gary Hall after the cemetery fell out of compliance with state regulations. It also had been put up for sale because of nonpayment of taxes.