Former CFO Admits Embezzling

Tam Tariah, 40, is the former CFO of Foundation Technology Inc., operating as Fasteel Systems. U.S. Attorney Catherine Hanaway said Tariah embezzled the money from the company from January 2000 to July 2003 to pay personal expenses and debts, including gambling and other creditors. Then, prosecutors said, Tariah falsified accounting records to cover up the embezzling. He pleaded guilty to mail fraud, and faces up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and mandatory restitution.