Former Chariton County teacher charged for sexual contact with student
CHARITON COUNTY - Prosecutors charged a former Northwestern R-1 High School teacher Monday with having sexual contact with a student.
District officials confirmed to KOMU 8 News that Blair Bruner no longer works for the district.
Northwestern R-1 School District Superintendent Eric Hoyt said in a statement the school district found out about the incident on February 20. While investigating, the district placed Blair Bruner, a high school teacher, on administrative leave. Following the district's investigation Bruner resigned from her position at the school.
