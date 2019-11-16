Former Chiefs player charged, part of drug-trafficking conspiracy

Saousoalii P. Siavii Jr., also known as “Junior,” 41, of Independence, Missouri, was charged in a nine-count superseding indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Former Kansas City Chiefs football player and eight codefendants have had additional charges filed against them in a drug-trafficking conspiracy.

The conspiracy operated primarily in Eastern Jackson County. The newest indictment replaces the original indictment against Siavii and includes additional charges and eight additional defendants.

All of the defendants participated in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from July 11, 2018, to Nov. 13, 2019. In addition to the conspiracy, Siavii is charged with two counts of having a firearm while participating in drug trafficking.

Siavii is also charged with two counts of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, Siavii was arrested on Aug. 24, 2019. Independence police officers responded to parking lot on U.S. 40 Highway, where a witness said he located his friend’s stolen 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport. The witness told police he saw a man, later identified as Siavii, getting out of the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

In addition to the Aug. 24 incident, the affidavit cites several more incidents in which Siavii was arrested while in possession of illegal drugs and firearms.

The other eight people cited in the release are Marion D. McCrorey, also known as “Doug,” 40, Andrew A. Tofaeono, also known as “Drew,” 35, Isaac M. Butler, 34, Michelle M. Andrews, 37, Katie M. Thompson, also known as “Muneca,” 25, Michelle L. Morris, 25, and James J. Leach, 39.