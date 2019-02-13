Former Chiefs player Kareem Hunt signed by the Browns

CLEVELAND - Kareem Hunt, former running back for the Kansas City Chiefs, has found himself a new team. The Cleveland Browns announced they picked up the free agent on Monday.

In late November of last year, video surfaced of the player shoving and kicking a woman from an incident that happened in Feb. 2018, and the Chiefs cut Hunt from the team.

John Dorsey was part of the Chief's staff that drafted Hunt in 2017, and he is now the general manager of Hunt's new team, the Cleveland Browns.

“My relationship and interaction with Kareem since 2016 in college was an important part of this decision making process but we then did extensive due diligence with many individuals, including clinical professionals, to have a better understanding of the person he is today and whether it was prudent to sign him. There were two important factors: one is that Kareem took full responsibility for his egregious actions and showed true remorse and secondly, just as importantly, he is undergoing and is committed to necessary professional treatment and a plan that has been clearly laid out," Dorsey said in a news release by the Browns.

Hunt signed a one-year contract, but he will remain on the Commissioner's Exempt List until the investigation into the incident has been completed according to the NFL.

“First off, I would like to once again apologize for my actions last year. What I did was wrong and inexcusable. That is not the man I was raised to be, and I’ve learned a great deal from that experience and certainly should have been more truthful about it after the fact. I’m extremely grateful that John Dorsey, Dee and Jimmy Haslam and the Cleveland Browns organization are granting me the opportunity to earn their trust and represent their organization in the best way possible on and off the field. I am committed to following the necessary steps to learn and to be a better and healthier person from this situation. I also understand the expectations that the Browns have clearly laid out and that I have to earn my way back to the NFL. I’m a work in progress as a person, but I’m committed to taking advantage of the support systems that I have in place to become the best and healthier version of myself," Hunt said in a news release by the Browns.

After the 2019 season, Hunt will be a restricted free agent.