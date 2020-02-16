Former City Manager Don Allard dies in Colorado

COLUMBIA - Don Allard, who served as Columbia’s city manager for 12 years, died Wednesday in Arvada, Colorado, after a battle with cancer. He was 90.

Allard served as city manager in Columbia from 1962 to 1974. In that role, he oversaw construction of the water treatment plant, the regional wastewater treatment plant, the Columbia Regional Airport and the implementation of a municipal trash collection system.

He moved to Arvada in 1974 where he was appointed deputy city manager and eventually city manager, according to the city of Arvada website.

In 1993, he was elected to the Arvada City Council, where he served for 24 years.

In addition to his role in city government, he also served on many local boards in Arvada, including the Arvada Urban Renewal Authority, the Arvada City Charter Review Committee, Metro Water Reclamation District Board, Colorado Municipal League and Colorado Association of Special Districts.

He was born March 3, 1929, in southeast Missouri as the second of two sons born to John and Edna Allard. He graduated from Poplar Bluff High School.

He then earned a bachelor’s degree in business and public administration from MU and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Kansas.

Allard spent two years in the armed services during the Korean conflict. When his time in the military ended, Allard went back to Missouri and began what would become his 40-year career managing local governments.

During a retirement ceremony in November 2017, Allard was honored by current and former Arvada leaders and others who praised his integrity as a public servant.

He ended his speech that day with a variation of a quote made famous by Chief Joseph, stating: “I will do good government no more forever.”

He is survived by his daughters, Jane Allard and Beth Constantinou and her husband Nakies Constantinou, and grandsons Kai Constantinou and Herschel “Huck” Gray.