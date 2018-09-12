Former Coach Charged over Nude Student Photos

SPRINGFIELD - A former volunteer assistant volleyball coach at a private Springfield school is charged with exchanging nude photos with a student.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 26-year-old Jedidiah Josiah de Guzman was charged last week in Greene County with possessing child pornography and soliciting sex from a 16-year-old volleyball player at the Christian school. Authorities say they also discovered two other victims, although he's not charged with crimes against those girls.

Court documents say the girl eventually talked to her parents, and they alerted authorities. Court documents say de Guzman admitted to sending and receiving the photos.

Although a warrant has been issued for his arrest, it is not clear if authorities know where de Guzman is residing. No attorney is listed for de Guzman in online court records.