Former coach sentenced to death for killing Hailey Owens

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A former middle-school football coach convicted of abducting and killing a 10-year-old Missouri girl was sentenced to death Thursday.

49-year-old Craig Wood was convicted of first-degree murder in November but the jury couldn't decide whether to sentence him to death or life in prison without parole. A judge made the decision.

The judge denied motions from Wood's attorneys, who sought a new trial and called judge-imposed death sentences unconstitutional.

Wood snatched Hailey off a Springfield street in daylight in front of horrified witnesses. He took her to his home, where he raped her and shot her in the head. Her body was found in his basement.