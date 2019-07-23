Former Coffee Zone owner's son gets two years in prison for drug trafficking

COLUMBIA - A federal judge sentenced a Columbia man Monday morning for his role in a drug trafficking case.

24-year-old Nader Yanis will spend two years in prison and then serve three years of probation after detectives said they found Yanis and his father, Osama Yanis, with more than 100 pounds of high grade marijuana.

Osama used to own Coffee Zone on 9th Street in downtown Columbia. In February 2018, officers arrested the father and son after they discovered suspicious packages in Nashville. Detectives performed a controlled delivery of one of the packages to Osama's home where they observed him accepting the delivery.

According to court documents, the crate held 72 pounds of marijuana hidden among filters. A search warrant of Osama's house led investigators to 33 more pounds of marijuana hidden in closets. They also found eight guns.

Nader pleaded guilty in January to marijuana trafficking and firearm possession.

Osama also pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime.

Osama told detectives he had the gun to protect himself after the homicide of Augustus Roberts at the Old Hawthorne neighborhood. Columbia police stated Roberts' death was drug-related.