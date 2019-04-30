Former Columbia College coach and AD receives prestigious award

COLUMBIA - Bob Burchard, former basketball coach and athletic director at Columbia College, is receiving the first ever Small College Basketball Harry Statham Coach of Impact Award.

Harry Statham is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Basketball Hall of Fame, and he holds the record for the most wins by any men's or women's basketball head coach at a four-year college or university.

The purpose of Statham's award is to honor a coach with high character and integrity who uses their platform to impact others in a positive way.

Burchard is a member of the NAIA Hall of Fame and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. Under his leadership, the Cougars men's basketball team had an overall record of 781-261 with a .749 winning percentage. Burchard led the team to 22 NAIA National Tournament appearances, including a trip to the NAIA National Championship game in 2009.

In a press release from Columbia College, Burchard said it's truly an honor to be the inaugural recipient of this award.

"Coach Statham set the standard for all coaches and educators to emulate. His consistency, attention to detail and character led his teams to unparalleled success on the court, in the classroom and in life. I am forever grateful and humbled to be recognized as a coach who loved the game and the students who pursued their dreams on the court," Burchard said.

In the same press release, Statham said Burchard built the Columbia College program with quality student-athletes who played with heart and class.

"I think Bob made a very positive impact on the NAIA, the American Midwest Conference, Columbia College and his players. He is a Coach of Impact and a natural for this award," Statham said.

Burchard will receive his award on May 11th in Kansas City at the Small College Basketball National Awards Show.