Former Columbia Mayor Darwin Hindman dies; legacy lives on

21 hours 39 minutes 1 second ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 1:48:00 PM CDT June 17, 2019 in News
By: Alexandria Williams, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The legacy of former Columbia Mayor Darwin Hindman is living on through his community, his co-workers and the city trails he championed.

Hindman died today, he was 86.  He was Columbia's longest serving mayor, in office from 1995 to 2010. 

"He always had a smile, and I get sad when I think about not being able to see that face again," said Michael Griggs, the director of Columbia Parks and Recreation.

Griggs said Hindman was ill for a couple of years and was fighting the lung disease pulmonary fibrosis. But it was Hindman's concern for the wellbeing of others that led to one of his greatest contributions to Columbia.

Hindman thought a healthy ecosystem - good trails, parks and schools - to be the vital to Columbia.

"His legacy is all about a healthier community," Griggs said. 

Hindman was endorsing that lifestyle "to the very end," Griggs said.

Hindman would ride his bike from the south side of town where he lived to the east side of town for meetings, Griggs said.

"My vision of Darwin is on a bicycle, and I'll never forget that," he said.

Griggs said Hindman's role as mayor and his leadership were always reliable.

"It was always nice having that same steady leadership that we grew accustomed to have," he said.

Hindman is widely known as the father of the Katy Trail. Over the objection of some state leaders, he pushed for the conversion of the abandoned MKT railroad bed to a recreational trail for cyclists, walkers and other users.

"He had this uncanny ability to take someone who was opposed to something and come up with some ideas and talk about ways it could work," Griggs said.

Hindman was always bringing new ideas to the table regarding park design, Griggs said. Hindman came up with the idea of dog-hitching stations for walkers, runners and bikers to tie up their dogs when they stopped on the trail.

Griggs said Hindman was always a team player and found solutions to make most of the community happy. 

City Council Member Ian Thomas said of Hindman, "He wanted to make sure everyone had a satisfying life." 

Thomas said Hindman used that mind-set as a guide while he was mayor and through his life.

"That was the goal that drove him to lead the effort to establish Columbia's activity and Recreation Center (ARC) and also develop the trail system that Columbia is so proud of," Thomas said.

Hindman's funeral service is set to take place Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Calvary Episcopal Church on Ninth Street.

More News

Grid
List

Planned Parenthood earns win in suit over Missouri funding
Planned Parenthood earns win in suit over Missouri funding
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A St. Louis judge says Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature cannot cut off funding to abortion providers and... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 9:52:00 AM CDT June 18, 2019 in News

St. Louis Planned Parenthood "Plan of Correction" due Tuesday
St. Louis Planned Parenthood "Plan of Correction" due Tuesday
ST. LOUIS - Planned Parenthood in St. Louis is required to submit a "Plan of Correction" to the Missouri Department... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 2:54:00 AM CDT June 18, 2019 in News

Moniteau County health board hears both sides of CAFO proposal
Moniteau County health board hears both sides of CAFO proposal
CALIFORNIA - Moniteau County is considering regulations for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFO) that are more restrictive than state law.... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 7:49:00 PM CDT June 17, 2019 in News

Central Missouri's 58th Honor Flight is a "Journey of Healing"
Central Missouri's 58th Honor Flight is a "Journey of Healing"
COLUMBIA – Central Missouri Honor Flight 58 left Tuesday morning. This Honor Flight features 110 veterans from the Korean and... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 5:55:00 PM CDT June 17, 2019 in News

Update: family speaks out after 2-year-old child gets dragged by a car in Jefferson City
Update: family speaks out after 2-year-old child gets dragged by a car in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY – Exclusive surveillance video shows a 2-year-old child dragged and then hit by a mini-van Monday morning. ... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 4:40:00 PM CDT June 17, 2019 in News

Former Greitens' investigator indicted on 7 felonies
Former Greitens' investigator indicted on 7 felonies
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former FBI agent who was involved in the criminal investigation of former Missouri Gov. Eric... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 4:01:00 PM CDT June 17, 2019 in News

Annual Katy Trail Ride canceled due to flooding
Annual Katy Trail Ride canceled due to flooding
BOONVILLE - Flooding along the Missouri River is still affecting the Katy Trail near Boonville. The annual five-day Katy Trail... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 2:24:00 PM CDT June 17, 2019 in News

Former Columbia Mayor Darwin Hindman dies; legacy lives on
Former Columbia Mayor Darwin Hindman dies; legacy lives on
COLUMBIA - The legacy of former Columbia Mayor Darwin Hindman is living on through his community, his co-workers and the... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 1:48:00 PM CDT June 17, 2019 in News

Court documents explain the Boone County child abduction
Court documents explain the Boone County child abduction
BOONE COUNTY - Court documents reveal details behind the arrest of alleged child abductor Jillanne Pagano. Pagano is accused... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 11:49:00 AM CDT June 17, 2019 in News

Missouri police officer shot while transporting prisoner
Missouri police officer shot while transporting prisoner
TRENTON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Highway Patrol says a 24-year-old police officer is recovering after being shot by a... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 8:59:00 AM CDT June 17, 2019 in News

Columbia Council to discuss hiking trail construction
Columbia Council to discuss hiking trail construction
COLUMBIA - During the Columbia City Council meeting on Monday, it is expected to discuss construction for a hiking trail... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 2:54:00 AM CDT June 17, 2019 in News

Columbia city council to vote on roadmap of city's environmental future
Columbia city council to vote on roadmap of city's environmental future
COLUMBIA - The city council plans to vote on the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP) on Monday. The... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 2:18:00 AM CDT June 17, 2019 in News

Brumley man dead after hitting pole on MO 42
Brumley man dead after hitting pole on MO 42
MILLER COUNTY - A Brumley man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single car accident on MO 42... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 16 2019 Jun 16, 2019 Sunday, June 16, 2019 8:33:00 PM CDT June 16, 2019 in News

Two arrested after alleged police pursuit, assault in Fulton
Two arrested after alleged police pursuit, assault in Fulton
FULTON - Two Fulton residents were arrested Sunday afternoon after authorities say they resisted arrest. Fulton Police attempted to... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 16 2019 Jun 16, 2019 Sunday, June 16, 2019 5:34:00 PM CDT June 16, 2019 in News

Airbnb helps to house displaced storm victims in Missouri
Airbnb helps to house displaced storm victims in Missouri
OLEAN - As natural disasters swept through Missouri, some people are unable to stay in their homes. Flood victims... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 16 2019 Jun 16, 2019 Sunday, June 16, 2019 5:00:00 PM CDT June 16, 2019 in News

Woman dies after Eldon golf cart crash
Woman dies after Eldon golf cart crash
ELDON - A St. Charles woman has died from injuries sustained after a golf cart crash in Eldon Saturday. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 16 2019 Jun 16, 2019 Sunday, June 16, 2019 4:42:00 PM CDT June 16, 2019 in News

State bill would allow outdoor cremations for public
State bill would allow outdoor cremations for public
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A bill dubbed the "Jedi Disposal Act" could soon make Missouri the first state to allow... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 16 2019 Jun 16, 2019 Sunday, June 16, 2019 2:50:12 PM CDT June 16, 2019 in News

Father speaks out after missing child returned to his custody
Father speaks out after missing child returned to his custody
COLUMBIA - The missing 5-year-old girl found safe in North Carolina this week is now back in her father's custody.... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, June 15 2019 Jun 15, 2019 Saturday, June 15, 2019 8:59:00 PM CDT June 15, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
12pm 77°
1pm 79°
2pm 80°
3pm 81°