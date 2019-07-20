Former Columbia Officer Acquitted on Assault Charge

COLUMBIA - Former Columbia Police officer Rob Sanders was found not guilty of third degree assault in Boone County court Tuesday.

Judge Carol England made the decision just minutes after attorneys from both parties presented their closing arguments.

Tuesday marked the second day of Sanders' court trial, which began on Sept. 26.

Sanders faced a third degree assault charge for allegedly using excessive force when he shoved Kenneth Baker in a holding cell in 2011.

Baker was one of seven people to take the stand last week.

Sanders and two other witnesses took the stand Tuesday before England reached her final decision.