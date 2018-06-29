Former Columbia Residents in Boston Close to Suspect Chase

COLUMBIA - Two former Columbia residents now living in the Boston area found themselves in close proximity to Friday's hunt for the remaining Boston Marathon suspect.

Josh Fowler, a former producer at KOMU 8 and graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism, lives in Watertown, where police killed one suspect.

Fowler awoke this morning with officers at his door.

"My landlord called me saying 'It's an emergency,' and I saw them outside," Fowler said. "There about seven officers that searched the house."

QinQin Yu, a Rock Bridge High School alumna now studying at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), said everyone on campus received an email early this morning saying the campus was closed and warning them to stay inside their dorms until told otherwise.

Yu said the mood was calm, just a little quieter than usual.

The MIT campus is no longer under lockdown.