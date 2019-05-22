Former Columbia teacher pleads guilty to sexual contact with a student

COLUMBIA - A former Columbia teacher pleaded guilty Monday to having sexual contact with a student, and will be sentenced in August.

Police arrested Sean Diestel in May 2018 after learning the female victim was enrolled in a class Diestel taught at the Columbia Area Career Center. The victim, who was 17 at the time, told police she and Diestel had a relationship for several months in late 2017.

Court documents said Diestel admitted to the relationship. The charge of sexual contact with a student is a Class E felony, punishable by up to four years in prison and a possible fine.