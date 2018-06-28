Former construction firm executive convicted of mail fraud

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former top executive at a large St. Louis-based construction firm has been found guilty in a scheme using company money for his own personal expenses.

A federal jury late Tuesday convicted 58-year-old Brian Paluch of Kirkwood of three counts of mail fraud. Sentencing is Nov. 30.

Paluch is a former chief financial officer and senior vice president of Paric Construction. Federal prosecutors said he used his company credit card to pay for personal travel, dining, spa charges, electronics and other things from 2010 through February 2014.

The U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis said Paluch sometimes forged the name of the company's president on financial summaries to falsely indicate that the payments were approved.