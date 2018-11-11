Former Cooper County clerk pleads guilty to stealing

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri attorney general's office announced Monday a former mid-Missouri county clerk pleaded guilty to stealing.

Darryl Kempf was accused of using county money to lease a pickup truck, as well as to pay off the lease. Kempf also had his deputy clerk complete paperwork showing the truck had been given to Kempf as a gift, meaning he wouldn't have to pay sales tax, according to the attorney general's office.

Kempf was sentenced to six months in jail, but per a plea agreement the jail time was suspended, and Kempf is on two years probation instead. As part of the probation, Kempf will repay more than $5,000 to Cooper County and the state.

Kempf announced his resignation as Cooper County clerk on Friday. In a letter sent to news organizations, Kempf said his decision came because he "no longer [wants] to fight the politically motivated issues that [he has] recently had to address."

Kempf's full statement says: